No decision to implement common civil code yet, Law Minister tells Rajya Sabha

February 02, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi

No decision has been taken on implementing a uniform civil code in the country “as of now”, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by Mizo National Front member K. Vanlalvena, the Law Minister said the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake examination of various issues relating to the uniform civil code and to make recommendations.

However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018 and as per information received from the Law Commission, the Minister noted, the 22nd Law Commission may take up the matter related to the uniform civil code.

“Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now,” Mr. Rijiju said.

The 21st Law Commission undertook the examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper, titled “Reform of Family Law”, on its website for wider discussions.

The term of the present law panel ends later this month. Government sources have indicated that the panel’s three-year term could be extended.

The implementation of a uniform civil code has been a poll promise of the BJP since the 2014 Lok Sabha election and many BJP-ruled States like Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have announced expert panels to examine the possibility of implementing a common code in their States.