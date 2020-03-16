No decision taken to stop printing of ₹2,000 notes: Minister

The government on Monday said no decision has been taken to discontinue printing of ₹2,000 banknotes.

“No indent was placed with the presses for printing of ₹2,000 denomination notes for 2019-20. However, there is no decision to discontinue their printing,” Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The Minister was replying to a question whether the government has stopped printing of new ₹2,000 currency notes and if the public sector banks had issued any circular to stop circulation of ₹2,000 notes through ATMs. “In view of the higher circulation of currency notes of ₹500 and ₹200 denominations and the inconvenience faced by customers in exchanging ₹2,000 notes, two of the public sector banks, namely State Bank of India and Indian Bank, have issued instructions to the field functionaries to reconfigure the ATMs for currency notes of ₹500 and ₹200 denominations,” Mr. Thakur said.