No data to link pollution to deaths, diseases: govt.

There is no conclusive data available in India to directly establish air pollution as the cause of deaths or diseases, the government informed Parliament on Monday.
Air pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases.
Apart from the environment, the health of an individual is impacted by food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity and heredity etc, Minister of State for Environment and Forest Babul Supriyo told the Rajya Sabha. “There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct connection of deaths/diseases, exclusively due to air pollution,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.