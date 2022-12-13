No data on enrolments in private universities: govt

December 13, 2022 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The government doesn’t maintain data on students’ enrolment in private universities, it said in Parliament on Monday. The statement was made by Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a question from YSR Congress Party MP Sanjeev Kumar Singari on whether the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) had resulted in pursuing a graduate degree becoming more expensive and resulted in a delay in admissions to the Central Universities.

“Data on admission in private universities are not centrally maintained,” Dr. Sarkar said in Lok Sabha. Many students and parents have recounted how they have been forced to turn to private universities as the CUET exam for Central Universities was conducted only in August, during which technical glitches forced a further delay in announcement of result. The CUET exam for entrance to 45 universities was conducted for the first time this year. It took place in August and the result was announced in mid-September, when classes had already started at some private universities.

“There is no information that CUET has adversely affected the studies and it has resulted in cost escalation of graduation, rather the students were able to apply to more than one university with single form and fee. This has resulted in saving on cost and effort needed to secure admission in the universities,” the Minister added.

In response to a question on whether the government was studying any adverse impact on students due to the delay in admissions, he said, that there were nearly 14,90,293 candidates who took the exam for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 universities and, “scale of the test was huge and some difficulties were faced by the students due to technical and geo-climatic reasons and the test was rescheduled in such cases. However, overall process was managed successfully”.

The Minister also said that a committee of experts consisting of professors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Central Universities has been constituted to suggest improvements for CUET.