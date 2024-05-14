No data loss due to fire at CR building: I-T dept

The income tax department on May 14 said there was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers due the fire at its CR Building in ITO in which one official died.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the income tax department said the fire is now under control and the cause is being ascertained.

“A tragic fire incident occurred today in the Central Revenue building, New Delhi... The fire broke out in room no. 325 and adjoining room, primarily used for administrative purposes,” the I-T department said, adding immediate evacuation was carried out and fire brigades were promptly called in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No physical records have been damaged. There was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically,” it said.

The tax department said an Office Superintendent was trapped due to smoke and lost his life, despite best efforts to save him.

“Income Tax Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul & is extending every assistance to his family in this hour of grief,” it said on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.