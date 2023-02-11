No data available on President Kovind returning any Union Cabinet decision: RTI response

February 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rashtrapati Bhavan has said that there is no information available on the then President Ram Nath Kovind returning any decision taken by the Union Council of Ministers for reconsideration.

Responding to a query raised by a Chennai-based college student under the Right to Information Act, 2005, on the number of times former President Kovind “had returned a decision taken by the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Cabinet, the Parliament, and the Union Ministries for reconsideration”, the President’s Secretariat said, “No such information is available”.

Not satisfied with the reply, Yuvan Mithran, the petitioner, filed an appeal before the First Appellate Authority (FAA), Rashtrapati Bhavan, wondering whether the reply meant that the former President had never returned a decision taken by the Union Council of Ministers and others for reconsideration or whether the information relating to the number of times Mr. Kovind had returned a file was not available. He said the information provided was “incomplete, misleading or false information”.

To this, the Officer on Special Duty/FAA referred the appeal to the concerned section, which reiterated its early reply that “no information rests with this Secretariat”.

“To the best of our opinion, we feel that the President’s Secretariat seems to have evaded to give a clear and satisfactory reply to our RTI query and also to the subsequent clarifications raised in our first appeal,” Raj Kapil, the student’s criminology professor who guided him through the process of filing the RTI petition and appeal, said.

‘Question of accountability’

The fact that no such information was available was shocking since it gave an impression that the President’s Secretariat itself did not have the required information on the number of times the President returned a decision taken by the Council of Ministers for reconsideration, Mr. Kapil said.

“This raises a question on transparency and accountability on the part of the former President in exercising the Suspensive Veto which provides another opportunity to amend some law/policy decision sent for the assent of the President…the reply of the FAA shows the reluctance to give a clear picture on the information sought which leads to larger questions of accountability,” Mr. Kapil told The Hindu on Saturday.

Important decisions

Some of the important decisions taken by Mr. Kovind during his tenure as President of India were giving assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, Triple Talaq Bill, Amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, Citizenship Amendment Bill and three Farm Bills among others.

