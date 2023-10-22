HamberMenu
No danger too distant anymore: S. Jaishankar

The EAM said the consequences of various conflicts in a globalised world spread far beyond immediate geographies while citing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

October 22, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, EMA S. Jaishankar said. File

Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, EMA S. Jaishankar said. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In an address at an event, Mr. Jaishankar, delving into geopolitical upheavals witnessing the world, said the ripple impact of what is taking place right now in the Middle East is still not entirely clear.

The EAM said the consequences of various conflicts in a globalised world spread far beyond immediate geographies while citing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In different regions, there are smaller happenings whose impact is not inconsequential," he said.

Talking about the challenge of dealing with various forms of violence, Jaishankar said, "There is also the less formal version that is very pervasive. I am speaking about terrorism which has long been honed and practised as a tool of statecraft."

"The basic takeaway for all of us is that given the seamlessness of our existence, any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable," Mr. Jaishankar said.

"A big part of this is clearly economic, but do not underestimate the danger of metastasis when it comes to radicalism and extremism," he added.

No danger is too distant anymore, the EAM noted.

