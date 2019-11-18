No ‘cut and paste’ in bail order, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday clarified that there was no “cut and paste” from an unconnected money-laundering case order to its 41-page judgment passed last Friday denying bail to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

A Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait took up the issue on its own, pursuant to a November 17 report in The Hindu which had highlighted that facts from an unconnected case of Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon seem to have crept into the order denying bail to Mr. Chidambaram.

“I hereby clarify that in paragraph No. 34 of the judgment dated 15.11.2019 [in the case of P. Chidambaram], only a reference to the observations made by this Court in ‘Rohit Tandon vs. Enforcement Directorate’ in Bail Appln. No.119/2017 has been recorded,” Justice Kait said.

“In paragraph No.35, the facts of the aforesaid case have been mentioned. It has nowhere been mentioned that the observations made in para 35 of the judgment are of the present case [in the case of P. Chidambaram],” the judge added.

“Thus, there is no cut and paste as alleged and I hereby make it clear that observations made in paragraph No.35 shall be read as and are confined to the case of ‘Rohit Tandon vs. Enforcement Directorate’,” Justice Kait clarified.

“The above mentioned portion in the judgment dated 15.11.2019 passed in Bail Appln. No.2718/2019 titled ‘P. Chidambaram vs. Directorate of Enforcement’ thus stands clarified,” the judge added.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved an application before the High Court seeking rectification of the “inadvertent” error in the bail order, and urged the court to correct the “accidental slip/inadvertent error”.