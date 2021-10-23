No criticism of the party in public: Cong.

New Delhi:

23 October 2021 21:26 IST

Congress will launch a membership drive on November 1 and it will continue till March 31 next year.

Anyone wishing to take up the primary membership of the Congress will have to make a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs, and give an undertaking to never criticise the party’s policies and programmes in public forums.

According to the grand old party’s membership form, new members have to give a declaration that they will not own any property in excess of ceiling laws and will undertake tasks, including “manual labour” prescribed by the party.

“This is an old form and is part of our party constitution. And we expect all Congress members, including new ones, to follow these norms,” said Madhusudan Mistry, head of the party’s central election authority.

The election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20, 2022, according to the Congress Working Committee.