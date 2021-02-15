No COVID-19 deaths in 18 States/Union Territories in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI

15 February 2021 18:11 IST

10 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the past week

﻿

Eighteen States/UTs, including Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep and Meghalaya, have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with ten States/UTs not reporting any COVID-19 deaths in the last week. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Monday.

It added that 33 States/UTs have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours, and Tripura and Daman/Diu, Dadra/Nagar Haveli currently have only two active cases each.

Three States, namely Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka, cumulatively account for 77% (76.5%) of India’s total active cases. Kerala and Maharashtra together compose 74.72% of the total active cases.

Giving details of COVID-19 fatalities the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 90 fatalities have been recorded and six States account for 80% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40), composing nearly 44.44% of the daily deaths. Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths, and Tamil Nadu reported 6 casualties.