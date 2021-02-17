Coronavirus | No COVID-19 death in 18 States in 24 hours

NEW DELHI

17 February 2021 22:51 IST

Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu among six States which recorded fatalities

Eighteen States/UTs — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh (UT), Assam, A&N Islands, Sikkim, Tripura and Mizoram — have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

India has reported 100 fatalities with six States accounting for 81.00% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (39). Kerala follows with 18 and Tamil Nadu reported 7.

Progressive increment

The Ministry said India’s cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stands at 1.06 crore (1,06,44,858). Also 11,833 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours. The rising recoveries combined with fewer new cases have ensured a decline in active caseload.

India has reported 11,610 new daily cases in the last 24 hours and the cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers has reached nearly 90 lakhs till 8 a.m.