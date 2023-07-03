HamberMenu
No country can progress without embracing technology, R&D: Jaishankar

Interacting with the students of NIT Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said “No nation can become developed without embracing technology and research and development.”

July 03, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Students Dialogue and Beneficiaries Sammelan under the BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, in New Delhi on July 3, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Students Dialogue and Beneficiaries Sammelan under the BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, in New Delhi on July 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

No country can progress without embracing technology and research and development, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said New Delhi on July 3.

Interacting with the students of NIT Delhi as part of the BJP’s mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi Government, Mr. Jaishankar advised them to understand local and global developments.

Also read: Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | 9 years of Modi govt. | The successes and failures of India’s foreign policy

“Globalisation has broken down the boundaries between inside and outside and you should understand what is happening around you,” he said citing the impacts of the Covid pandemic and Ukraine war on the prices of petroleum products and food grains.

No nation can become developed without embracing technology and research and development, the Minister said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several changes have taken place in the last nine years, he said.

Citing Mr. Modi’s recent visit to the U.S., Mr. Jaishankar said, “He has a different image, especially in the democratic world as a senior experienced and credible leader.” The ideas and decisions of Mr. Modi have an impact, he said.

“In his foreign visits, Modi represents the strength and talent of 149 crore Indians. The world is now looking towards India and its youth,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the Modi Government’s initiatives to make India a hub of semiconductor manufacturing and set up a national research foundation.

