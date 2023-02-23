ADVERTISEMENT

No country can come out of difficulties if its basic industry is terrorism: Jaishankar on Pakistan

February 23, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Pune

“If I were to look at any big decision I am making, I will also look at what is the public sentiment,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks at ‘Festival of Thinkers Summit’ at Symbiosis International in Pune on February 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said no country can come out of its problems and emerge prosperous if its "basic industry" is terrorism.

Replying to a question on whether India will be helping its western neighbour facing troubles, Mr. Jaishankar said terrorism is the fundamental issue of the India-Pakistan relationship, which one cannot avoid and "we cannot be in denial of the fundamental problems".

"No country is ever going to come out of a difficult situation and become a prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism," he said at Asia Economic Dialogue here organised by the external affairs ministry.

"...If I were to look at any big decision I am making, I will also look at what is the public sentiment. I would have a pulse what do my people feel about it. And I think you know the answer," he added.

