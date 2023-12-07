No consensus yet on setting up All India Judicial Service, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

December 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - New Delhi

There is no consensus on setting up the All India Judicial Service (AIJS) at the district judge level, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha on December 7.

Mr. Meghwal, in a written reply, said there was divergence of opinion among the State governments and the 25 High Courts on a proposal for the constitution of this judicial service.

“While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of All India Judicial Service ...Some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government,” the Law Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editorial | A non-starter: On the suggestion for an All-India Judicial Service

Article 312 of the Constitution provides for setting up an AIJS, which shall not include any post inferior to that of a district judge. A properly framed judicial service can strengthen the overall justice delivery system, Mr. Meghwal said.

“This will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalized and deprived sections of society,” the Minister said.

In response to another question, Mr. Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour that the government was in the process of filling up 112 vacant posts of High Court judges.

The Minister said the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary was collaborative, and required consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities. The total sanctioned strength of High Court judges is 1,114, out of which 790 posts are filled while 324 are vacant, he said.

Collegiums of different High Courts have recommended 292 names, out of which 110 have been appointed.

Mr. Meghawal said the Narendra Modi government had raised the sanctioned strength of judges for both the High Courts and the Supreme Court, and the apex court is now functioning at its full strength of 34 judges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.