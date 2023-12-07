HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No consensus yet on setting up All India Judicial Service, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

Law Minister says the government is in the process of filling 112 vacancies of judges in High Courts

December 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

There is no consensus on setting up the All India Judicial Service (AIJS) at the district judge level, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha on December 7.

Mr. Meghwal, in a written reply, said there was divergence of opinion among the State governments and the 25 High Courts on a proposal for the constitution of this judicial service.

“While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of All India Judicial Service ...Some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government,” the Law Minister said.

Editorial | A non-starter: On the suggestion for an All-India Judicial Service

Article 312 of the Constitution provides for setting up an AIJS, which shall not include any post inferior to that of a district judge. A properly framed judicial service can strengthen the overall justice delivery system, Mr. Meghwal said.

“This will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalized and deprived sections of society,” the Minister said.

In response to another question, Mr. Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour that the government was in the process of filling up 112 vacant posts of High Court judges.

The Minister said the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary was collaborative, and required consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities. The total sanctioned strength of High Court judges is 1,114, out of which 790 posts are filled while 324 are vacant, he said.

Collegiums of different High Courts have recommended 292 names, out of which 110 have been appointed.

Mr. Meghawal said the Narendra Modi government had raised the sanctioned strength of judges for both the High Courts and the Supreme Court, and the apex court is now functioning at its full strength of 34 judges.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / parliament / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.