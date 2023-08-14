HamberMenu
No confusion within MVA, will ensure successful INDIA meeting in Mumbai: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar cleared the doubts raised after his recent meetings with nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

August 14, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Baramati

PTI
NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. File photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday, August 14, 2023, said there is no confusion within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over his meeting with nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune.

“The MVA is united and we will successfully organise the next meeting ofINDIA coalition — the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1,” Mr. Pawar told reporters in Baramati.

Also read: PM Modi shares dais and bonhomie with Sharad Pawar, accepts Lokmanya Tilak award

First visit to Baramati after Ajit’s rebellion

This was the 82-year-old veteran politician’s maiden visit to his home turf after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2.

MVA constituents Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had asked the NCP chief to clear the confusion such meetings between the uncle and nephew create in political circles.

“There is no confusion among MVA partners. We are all together and will ensure the INDIA meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 is organised successfully,” Mr. Pawar said.

Mr. Pawar asked media not to create more confusion by asking the same question.

“Myself, Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole have taken the responsibility of organising the INDIA meeting in Mumbai,” Mr. Pawar said. The meeting will be held at a luxury hotel.

The NCP has no association with "factions from MVA" which align with the BJP at the state and national and level, Pawar said, alluding to the move by his nephew.

Mr. Pawar said he is expecting to speak to NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was on August 11 granted two months’ interim bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the former minister on February 23 last year in a case registered over the Goawala compound property in Kurla, allegedly linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik is in judicial custody since March 2022 and was admitted at a private hospital in Kurla in May last year. He is still at the hospital.

Mr. Pawar sidestepped a question on an editorial in Monday’s issue of Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana expressing displeasure over the “frequent meetings” between him and Ajit Pawar.

