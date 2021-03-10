No-confidence motion against Haryana govt defeated in Assembly

While 32 MLAs supported the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress, 55 MLAs opposed it

The no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana was defeated in the Assembly on March 10.

While 32 MLAs supported the motion, 55 MLAs opposed the no trust motion. Two Independent MLAs voted in favour of no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day the motion of no-confidence against the government was taken up in the Assembly, with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta allotting two-hour discussion on it.

After the end of the Question Hour, the Speaker admitted the notice of no-confidence motion against the Council of Ministers.

“I have received no-confidence motion from the Leader of Opposition [Bhupinder Singh Hooda] and 27 other Congress MLAs,” the Speaker said.

The notice was admitted by the Speaker and two hours were kept for discussion.

Mr. Hooda expressed want of confidence in the Haryana Ministry headed by Chief Minister M.L. Khattar.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom support the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Talking to reporters after the day’s proceedings in the State Assembly ended on March 5, Mr. Hooda had said, “The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.” He had said the party needed to move a no-confidence motion because the BJP-JJP government has “lost public confidence” and the coalition government, “betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other”.

