National

No-confidence motion against Haryana govt defeated in Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal speaks on the no confidence motion during the ongoing Budget session of Haryana Assembly, in Chandigarh on March 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: -

The no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana was defeated in the Assembly on March 10.

While 32 MLAs supported the motion, 55 MLAs opposed the no trust motion. Two Independent MLAs voted in favour of no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day the motion of no-confidence against the government was taken up in the Assembly, with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta allotting two-hour discussion on it.

After the end of the Question Hour, the Speaker admitted the notice of no-confidence motion against the Council of Ministers.

“I have received no-confidence motion from the Leader of Opposition [Bhupinder Singh Hooda] and 27 other Congress MLAs,” the Speaker said.

The notice was admitted by the Speaker and two hours were kept for discussion.

Mr. Hooda expressed want of confidence in the Haryana Ministry headed by Chief Minister M.L. Khattar.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom support the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Talking to reporters after the day’s proceedings in the State Assembly ended on March 5, Mr. Hooda had said, “The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.” He had said the party needed to move a no-confidence motion because the BJP-JJP government has “lost public confidence” and the coalition government, “betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other”.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Related Articles

Cabinet clears non-lapsable fund for health care

BJP contestant and six others held for distributing cash inRamajanchadrapuram municipality

Only one bid received out of four coal mines put up for 2nd attempt of auction: Coal Minister

Parliament proceedings | CVC gets 27,590 corruption complaints in 2020: Government

Assam Assembly elections | Provide separate line for transgenders at polling booths, Assam CEO urged

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Court stays operation of search warrant against advocate Mehmood Pracha

23% habitations to face drinking water woes in East Godavari

Parliament proceedings | IndiGo, SpiceJet & GoAir had on-time performance of 93.7%, 76.9% and 72.8% in January: Puri

Upset Rajasthan Speaker tells MLAs, “Remove me if you want”

TN Assembly polls | Namakkal Collector, officials trek 5 km uphill to inspect polling booth in Kedamalai

What China’s plans to for downstream dams on the Brahmaputra means for India | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

India’s biggest floating solar plant to be commissioned in next three months

‘Slanderous’ news against TTD: Subramanian Swamy files defamation case against daily

Supreme Court sets up comittee for early disposal of cheque bounce cases

Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea raising issue of exclusion of female candidates from joining NDA

TN Assembly polls | DMK cadre protest against proposed allotment of Aranthangi to Congress

41.4% votes polled in seven urban local bodies of Krishna by 1 p.m.

R-Day violence: Man who assaulted cop with spear among two arrested

MPs demand Dadra-Nagar Haveli administrator's removal over Delkar's death
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 5:48:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-confidence-motion-against-haryana-govt-defeated-in-assembly/article34034521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY