No compromise over removal of VC, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh says

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the students and faculty will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked. She made the comments after meeting HRD officials.

Ms. Ghosh said they appealed to HRD ministry to remove the VC, which in turn said a dialogue will be held on Friday.

“We will not compromise with HRD ministry over the removal of the VC. It is still thinking whether the VC should be removed,” she said.

This comes after HRD Secretary Amit Khare said removal of JNU VC, M Jagadesh Kumar, was “not a solution”.

The HRD Ministry will talk to JNU VC again on Friday over students’ claims of revised fee not being implemented, he added. The Ministry officials are poised to meet JNU Students’ Union on the same day.

Mr. Khare also said that the Ministry’s focus is on academic issues, not on political matters.