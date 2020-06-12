No coercive action against pvt. firms for non-payment of full wages during lockdown: SC

The Supreme Court on June 12 directed the Centre and States not to take any coercive action till July end against private companies, which have failed to pay full wages to their employees during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

A Bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.R. Shah said industries and employees need each other and they should sit together to arrive at a settlement on the issue of payment of wages.

The Bench asked the State governments to facilitate such settlement process and file its report with the concerned Labour commissioners.

It also asked the Centre to file an additional affidavit within four weeks regarding the legality of Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) March 29 circular, which had mandated payment of full wages during the lockdown period.

The Bench posted the petitions filed by various companies against the March 29 circular, for further hearing in the last week of July.

The apex court asked the Centre and State governments to circulate its order through Labour departments to facilitate the settlement process.

The MHA, in its March 29 circular, had asked all employers to make payment of wages to their workers without any deduction for the period their establishments were under closure during the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The Labour and Employment Secretary had written to Chief Secretaries of States to advise employers against terminating employees or reducing wages amid the challenging situation of the pandemic.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had earlier told the court that the government came out with the notification to ensure that workers were paid their wages and dissuaded from leaving to their home towns.

The top law officer had referred to the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act to argue the validity of the March 29 circular.

The Centre had also filed an affidavit justifying its March 29 direction saying that the employers claiming incapacity in paying salaries must be directed to furnish their audited balance sheets and accounts in the court. The government had said that the March 29 directive was a “temporary measure to mitigate the financial hardship” of employees and workers, especially contractual and casual, during the lockdown period and that the directions have been revoked by the authority with effect from May 18.

While requesting the top court to dispose of as infructuous the batch of pleas challenging the March 29 notification, the government had said the “impugned notifications have outlived their life and adjudication of the same would only entail an academic exercise as it would not be in the interest of the public to seek recovery of salaries paid to employees and workers for the said 54 days”.