No CM candidate for BJP in Bengal polls, says Vijayvargiya

Kaliash Vijayvargiya, BJP national general secretary. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@KailashOnline

Kolkata

24 August 2020 19:50 IST

The party will fight the elections under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he says

Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy arrived at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Sunday and was greeted by a huge crowd of BJP supporters. Mr. Roy has already expressed his wish to join active politics and said he has no reservations if the party projects him as the Chief Minister candidate.

The State unit has a number of CM candidate hopefuls including president Dilip Ghosh who helped the party increase its Lok Sabha tally from two to 18 in the 2019 polls. The central leadership on Sunday tried to put all speculation to rest saying a decision on the post will be taken after the polls. “We will fight the elections under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” said national general secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya. He also told journalists that all the leaders — Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha — will work as a team.

The central leadership has always maintained that in States where the party is not in power there is no question of going to the polls with a chief ministerial candidate.

On Monday, Mr. Tathagata Roy also said it is “premature to think” who will be the CM candidate. “At this moment it is important for us to take note of the shortcomings of the party and strengthen it.” He also met Mr .Vijayvargiya during the day giving clear hints that he will play an active role in State politics.

Political observers say with different factions trying to assert themselves, the central leadership has few options but to put all speculation to rest.

“The inner party feud can intensify with more CM contenders joining the party fold, particularly with the return of Tathagata Roy. The BJP is left with little option but to give a clear message that it will go to polls under Narendra Modi’s leadership and not any State leader,” Biswanath Chakrborty, political observer and head of the department of political science at the Rabindra Bharati University, said.