No child should be deprived of good education, adequate nutrition, healthy environment: Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said children are the future of the nation and everyone must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and a healthy environment.

As he extended his greetings on Children's Day, Mr. Naidu urged children to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals.

He also remembered India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

The country celebrates Children's Day to mark the day.

"My greetings on Children's Day! Children must dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation and we must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and healthy environment," Mr. Naidu wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag "HappyChildrensDay".

"My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," he said.