National

No child should be deprived of good education, adequate nutrition, healthy environment: Vice President

Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu   | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said children are the future of the nation and everyone must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and a healthy environment.

As he extended his greetings on Children's Day, Mr. Naidu urged children to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals.

He also remembered India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

The country celebrates Children's Day to mark the day.

"My greetings on Children's Day! Children must dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation and we must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and healthy environment," Mr. Naidu wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag "HappyChildrensDay".

"My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Lockheed looking at addressing India's requirements for new-age military solutions

Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile systems to India, says Russian official

Hike compensation for kin of rain victims, Panneerselvam demands

Tejashwi attacks Nitish govt. over murders in Bihar

The divide between haves and have-nots is still a reality: CJI Ramana

Actor Sonu Sood's sister to contest from Moga in Punjab assembly polls

CM urges the public to exercise extreme caution given the heavy rain

Withdraw Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri, DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to President

Nehru's birth anniversary: Opposition slams govt over absence of RS Chairman, LS Speaker from Parliament event

Manipur ambush: Lesser-known Naga outfit in focus

20 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan jail; transported to Wagah border for handover on November 15: official

COVID-affected Afghan student in Kerala awaits e-visa for husband

Maharashtra violence unfortunate, says Tripura Govt.

31 designated senior counsel write to Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice

Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati to offer condolences on the death of BSP chief’s mother

Mettur dam attains Full Reservoir Level, surplus water released

Legislative Council polls: Congress weighing options to field two candidates from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency

BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi seeking reopening of Kartarpur corridor

Glasgow climate summit commits nations to strengthen emission reductions

Heavy rains lash Kerala, three districts on red alert
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2021 5:14:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-child-should-be-deprived-of-good-education-adequate-nutrition-healthy-environment-vice-president/article37487219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY