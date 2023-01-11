ADVERTISEMENT

No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28

January 11, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement

PTI

File picture of the Change of Guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 14 and 28 due to the rehearsals of Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an officials statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Republic Day

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US