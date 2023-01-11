HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement

January 11, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of the Change of Guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi

File picture of the Change of Guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 14 and 28 due to the rehearsals of Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an officials statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Related Topics

Republic Day

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.