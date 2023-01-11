No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between Jan 14 and 28

January 11, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 14 and 28 due to the rehearsals of Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an officials statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.