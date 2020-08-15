No change in Pranab’s health

NEW DELHI

15 August 2020

On Monday, Mr. Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot and has since been on ventilator support.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains unchanged and his clinical parameters are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Saturday.

“He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19.