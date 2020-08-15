No change in Pranab’s health

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains unchanged and his clinical parameters are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Saturday.

“He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement.

On Monday, Mr. Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot and has since been on ventilator support.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19.