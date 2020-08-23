National

No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health, says doctors

Former President of India PRanab Mukherjee | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 23 August 2020 12:16 IST
Updated: 23 August 2020 12:30 IST

Doctors said that the former President’s vital parameters are stable.

There is no change in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he continues to remain on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mr. Mukherjee said his vital parameters are stable.

Mr. Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertising
Advertising

Thereafter, he developed lung infection and is being treated for the same, doctors have said.

“There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mr. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Comments
More In Delhi National
Read more...