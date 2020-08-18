National

No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee who continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Tuesday. Doctors attending on him said his vital parameters are stable.

The 84-year-old former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“There is no change in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” a statement from the hospital said.

Mr. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

