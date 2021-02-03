No change in panel holding talks with govt., says Rakesh Tikait

In a show of unity for the farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said there would be no change in the committee holding talks with the government. Punjab farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal was their leader and Haryana and Uttar Pradesh farmers stood firmly behind the Punjab leader in this agitation.
He was speaking at a well-attended “Mahapanchayat” held in Jind at the behest of Kandela Khap.
The mahapanchayat adopted a five-point resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, besides release of those arrested during Republic Day violence and waiver of farm loans.
Mr. Tikait made an appeal to the youth to exercise restraint. He said the farmers’ victory was guaranteed and they just needed to be “peaceful”.
Mr. Rajewal, heading a BKU faction in Punjab, said the farmers’ peaceful agitation was an example for the entire country and now noticed by the world as well.
