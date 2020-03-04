NationalNew Delhi 04 March 2020 17:10 IST
Comments
No change in India’s nuclear doctrine: MEA
Updated: 04 March 2020 17:11 IST
“There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine,” Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in the Lok Sabha
There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 4.
Also read | Unclear doctrine: On ‘No First Use’ nuclear policy
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and the policy of no-first use of nuclear weapons.
“There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine,” he said.
India has a declared nuclear no-first-use policy under which a country cannot use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by nuclear weapons.
More In National
Read more...