No change in India’s nuclear doctrine: MEA

There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 4.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and the policy of no-first use of nuclear weapons.

“There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine,” he said.

India has a declared nuclear no-first-use policy under which a country cannot use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by nuclear weapons.