No change in India's nuclear doctrine: MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.  

"There has been no change in India's nuclear doctrine," Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in the Lok Sabha

There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 4.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and the policy of no-first use of nuclear weapons.

“There has been no change in India’s nuclear doctrine,” he said.

India has a declared nuclear no-first-use policy under which a country cannot use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by nuclear weapons.

