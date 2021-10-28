No budget curbs for development of Army: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the inauguration of web-based project monitoring portal for military engineer services, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI10_20_2021_000062A)

New Delhi

28 October 2021 01:12 IST

It is our responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops, says Defence Minister

There are no budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements of the Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday while addressing the four-day 2nd Army Commanders Conference of 2021.

“It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of the best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” Mr. Singh said addressing the Army Commanders Conference. The four-day 2nd Army Commanders Conference of 2021 began on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Last year, the Army had undertaken a series of emergency procurements to house thousands of additional troops deployed in eastern Ladakh following the ingress by Chinese troops at several locations and the ensuing standoff.

The conference comes at a time of increasing violence in Kashmir, continuing standoff in eastern Ladakh and transgressions by the Chinese Army in the central and eastern sectors. With disengagement and de-escalation in eastern Ladakh still incomplete, the Army is gearing to remain deployed in the high-altitude areas in the sector for the second year in a row.

“The Army is omnipresent in all domains from security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), medical assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation,” Mr. Singh said.

Referring to the situation along the western borders, Mr. Singh spoke of the “excellent synergy” among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the police and the Army in tackling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. “The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are getting the region to a stable and peaceful environment conducive for overall growth and development.”