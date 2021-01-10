No bird flu in Tripura, says govt.

Poultry deaths in some farms were due to other causes: Minister

The Tripura government on Saturday allayed fears over spread of bird flu (avian influenza) amid reports of death of chickens in some poultry farms in the State.

State’s Animal Resource Development Minister Santana Chakma said her department was working as per the directives of the Central government to prevent the disease.

On the reports of death of birds in some poultry farms in Sepahijala and Gomati districts, the Minister said it was due to other reasons and not bird flu. She appealed to the people not to fall prey to rumours and to continue consuming poultry items.

She, however, advised people to properly cook eggs and meat before eating. “The Animal Resource Development Department has taken all precautions and is coordinating with the Central government,” the Minister stated adding that there was no reason to get alarmed at this point.

Sample tests of poultry items were made compulsory before any trading activity, Ms. Chakma added.

The Animal Resource Development Department has opened a toll-free helpline to respond to queries of people. It has deployed officials for regular checking and monitoring of poultry products at Churaibari on the inter-State boundary in north Tripura as well as at the Integrated Check Posts (ICP) along the international border.