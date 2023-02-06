ADVERTISEMENT

No application fees for Haj pilgrims this year

February 06, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Embarkation points for Haj have also been increased from 10 to 25 points this year.

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives waiting out side of the State Haj House as Haj pilgrims leave for their pilgrimage to Mecca, in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

There will be no application fees for Haj applicants this year, sources from the Ministry of Minority Affairs said on February 06, 2023.

The Embarkation points for Haj have been increased this year from 10 to 25 points, the source informed. The Haj pilgrims will be given two options to choose their embarkation points.

Last year, thousands of applicants for Haj were unable to visit the pilgrimage site when the Haj Committee of India issued a circular restricting the pilgrimage to those below 65 years of age. 

This year, however, Saudi Arabia has decided to remove COVID-19 restrictions for the 2023 haj season and host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims, the kingdom’s Ministry of haj and umrah announced last month. In the preceding year before COVID-19 pandemic first hit, some 2.6 million people had performed the haj. But, the kingdom allowed only a limited number of its residents in 2020 and 2021 before it welcomed back one million foreign pilgrims in 2022.

An economic reform plan of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to increase umrah and haj capacity to 30 million pilgrims annually and to generate 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion) of revenues by 2030.

Haj season is expected to begin on June 26 in 2023.

