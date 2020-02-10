No anti-CAA, political messages in Goa Carnival float parade

The Goa government will keep a strict watch to ensure none of the floats at the carnival here have anti-Citizenship Amendment Act or other such political messages, Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar said on Sunday.
The carnival float parade led by King Momo would be held on February 22 in Panaji followed by other cities in the State. “Floats will not be allowed to propagate any political message. If we find anyone involved in such acts, they would be evicted from the parade. Nudity and commercial exploitation is also disallowed in the float parade,” Mr. Madkaikar, who is part of the organising committee, said.
Panaji Commissioner Sanjith Rodrigues said the float parade was a not a platform for protests. “Those wanting to protest can do so at Azad Maidan in Panaji. We will permit them to do so,” he said.
