No accurate data on Rohingyas: govt.

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there was no accurate data regarding number of Rohingya migrants living in the country.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, “as per reports, illegal Rohingya immigrants are presently staying mostly in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala.”

“Since illegal immigrants enter into the country without valid travel documents in clandestine and surreptitious manner, there is no accurate data regarding number of such migrants living in the country,” the Minister stated.

