N.N. Vohra pitches for publicly known national security policy

NEW DELHI

07 July 2021 19:40 IST

China has quietly built its economy and military strength, he points out.

As the Galwan episode had shown, the military had shown strength but one should not rest but be prepared as the Chinese were there and they meant business. And if nothing else, they would keep nibbling away, make India spend more of the budget on defence and keep pressure on the economy and the political system, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra said.

“While the present government has taken several important steps in the last 6-7 years in terms of military preparedness… I would still say that we need a publicly known national security policy from which will emerge a national security strategy, from which will emerge a military doctrine and from which will emerge the connectivity of our three forces, the integration of our three forces,” he stated at the release of book The Concept of Active Defence in China’s Military Strategy, authored by Dr. Amrita Jash, Research Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Referring to the ongoing debate on integrated theatre commands, Mr. Vohra said there was a long way to go. China had quietly built its economy and military strength. “Chinese are highly methodical. They spent 30 to 40 years building up a very strong economy.” They now have a strong economy, military and a strong voice, he noted.

In addition to military power, what was required was collective national power. There was need to create basic awareness on national security across the length and breadth of the country among the public.