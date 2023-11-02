ADVERTISEMENT

NMC to constitute committee on the issue of live surgeries

November 02, 2023 04:28 am | Updated November 01, 2023 10:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Various aspects of live surgeries will be debated upon and the committee will involved stakeholders

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

For representation. | Photo Credit: AP

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will constitute a committee on the issue of live demonstration of medical surgeries and discuss with stakeholders the way forward on the subject, noted a senior health official.

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the NMC in a plea challenging the live demonstration of surgeries especially at medical conferences. The PIL was heard by a bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.

The petitioners had sought directions for the NMC to appoint a committee that will regularly monitor live surgery broadcasts and establish comprehensive guidelines. The Supreme Court issued a notice, returnable in three weeks. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US