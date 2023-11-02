NMC to constitute committee on the issue of live surgeries

November 02, 2023 04:28 am | Updated November 01, 2023 10:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will constitute a committee on the issue of live demonstration of medical surgeries and discuss with stakeholders the way forward on the subject, noted a senior health official.

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the NMC in a plea challenging the live demonstration of surgeries especially at medical conferences. The PIL was heard by a bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.

The petitioners had sought directions for the NMC to appoint a committee that will regularly monitor live surgery broadcasts and establish comprehensive guidelines. The Supreme Court issued a notice, returnable in three weeks.

