HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NMC stresses need for Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system for faculties in medical colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has been repeatedly asking medical colleges to implement the AEBAS

November 19, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
NMC has reiterated the importance of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system to weed out “ghost faculty” in medical colleges

NMC has reiterated the importance of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system to weed out “ghost faculty” in medical colleges | Photo Credit: X: National Medical Commission/@NMC_IND

As part of efforts to weed out "ghost faculty" in medical colleges, the NMC has reiterated the importance of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) for faculty members before inspection.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has been repeatedly asking medical colleges to implement the AEBAS.

The Commission has come out with Medical Assessment and Rating Board guidelines aimed at standardising the application process to start new medical colleges or increase seats in existing institutions and dealing with ghost faculty among others.

Also read: NMC to launch ‘one nation, one registration platform’ for doctors

The new rules will come into effect from the next academic year, the apex medical education regulatory body said.

"The daily AEBAS of the required staff (faculty, residents and supporting staff), preferably along with face-linked recognition shall be made available to the NMC as well as on the medical college website in the form of daily attendance dashboard," the guidelines said.

In a notice issued along with the guidelines, the NMC said that the Post Graduate Medical Education Board has decided to follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be implemented with immediate effect for purpose of evaluating examination process as a part of inspection for recognition/recognition against increased intake/renewal of recognition of course of a qualification.

ALSO READ
NMC reduces NEET 2024 syllabus, cuts 9 chapters from chemistry and six from biology

The medical colleges/ institutes will conduct examination according to the guidelines given in the PGMER in vogue and will keep a video record of the exam process and all relevant data about the examiners, examination process, details of the cases kept for the examination, thesis of the students etc.

Henceforth, there will not be physical or online inspection of examination process and universities can go ahead with conduct of examination according to schedule, the notice read.

Physical assessment of the medical colleges/ institutes will be done after the examination is over and will assess the college regarding the infrastructure, clinical material, investigative material and other facilities and examination details as mentioned above, it said.

Related Topics

medical staff / medical colleges / medical education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.