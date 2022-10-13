NMC seeks report on anti-ragging measures by medical colleges

NMC has also announced that the academic calendar for the 2022-23 MBBS batch will commence from November 15

Bindu Shajan Perappadan NEW DELHI
October 13, 2022 15:02 IST

Photo used for illustration purpose only.

While issuing guidelines and academic calendar for 2022-23 batch of medical undergraduates the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also written to heads of all medical colleges/institutes asking them to submit details of conveners of the anti-ragging committee in their institutions by early next week.

“We have taken a serious view of the increasing incidents of ragging and its consequences leading to suicidal tendency among medical students,’’ maintained NMC. The Commission late last month noted that it held a meeting where ragging complaints received from medical students and parents were reviewed.

To facilitate the medical students to lodge the complaint with the NMC and college/institutions a dedicated email ID (antiragging@nmc.org.in) has also been created by the Commission.

NMC had earlier urged medical colleges to take care of the mental health and well-being of its post graduate medical students by ensuring they get adequate rest, weekly offs, counselling, sanctioned leaves and a conducive working environment. Colleges were instructed to also submit action-taken reports on the issue as well as the practice they follow with special mention of cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to a woman’s decency.

Meanwhile as part of its latest guidelines the Commission has said that for MBBS students supplementary exams will be conducted with a gap of one month from the regular exams and results will be declared within 15 days.

“There will be no supplementary batches. Also yoga, family adoption programmes through village outreach shall continue as for 2021-22 batch,’’ said the Notice.

