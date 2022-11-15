  1. EPaper
NMC disassociates itself from the prestigious BC Roy National Award for doctors

The decision was taken after a meeting with Union Health Minister in September

November 15, 2022 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has disassociated itself with BC Roy National Award.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has disassociated itself with BC Roy National Award, Silver Jubilee National Award and Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award and the doctors are disappointed with this decision.

In its two-page order, the Commission noted that the decision was taken subsequent to the discussions taken in the meeting, chaired by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, on September 26, and the discussions held in the meeting chaired by Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare on October 7.

India celebrates National Doctors’ Day on July 1 in honour of the country’s first medical consultant, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on that day. Besides being a doctor, he was also a philanthropist and social worker. He served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for 14 years, from 1948 till his death in 1962

Dr. Rohan Krishnan, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said in a tweet, “It’s sad that the contributions of Dr. B.C. Roy is not being honoured.” He added doctors Associations have been continuously making representation to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting him to continue the BC Roy Award which has not been presented since 2018.

