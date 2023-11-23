NMC clarifies on norms for foreign medical graduates to register, work and study in India

November 23, 2023 02:56 am | Updated November 22, 2023 09:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board and Ethics and Medical Registration Board, National Medical Commission, on Wednesday issued a clarification specifying the provisions under which Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG), especially students from Ukraine and Philippines, could register, work and study in India.

The clarification comes after various problems and representations were received from the FMGs.

The NMC has said that for the FMGs who have completed medical course in foreign medical institutes (course equivalent to MBBS in India) as offline mode with or without one year of internship and returned to India need to obtain provisional registration from the State Medical Council concerned and thereafter undergo one year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) as per the CRMI Regulation, 2021.

It has also specified provisions for those who had taken a break in their final year and returned to India (owing to COVID pandemic or war) and completed the FMG course (including examination) in online mode only.

One-time measure

On FMGs from Ukraine to continue their study from different country (except India), the provision notes that in continuation to the earlier scheme dated September 15, 2022 namely Academic Mobility Programme, the NMC has decided to extend such scheme as a one-time measure to the FMGs returning from Ukraine to avail the benefits of the said scheme and complete their remaining medical course.

“The degree may however be awarded by the university to where they shall migrate. This option of transfer/migration/mobility shall be availed within 3 months from the date of issue of this public notice,“ the NMC said.

The NMC has also maintained that the time limit for appearing in FMG examination/ NExT will be 10 years from the completion of their training/ course in foreign medical institution.

