National Medical Commission Bill sent to Standing Committee

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India with a new body, was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tuesday.

More than 2.9 lakh doctors had gone on a 12-hour nationwide strike (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) in protest against the Bill, which seeks to allow those practicing alternative and traditional medicine to practice allopathy after completing a "bridge course".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who said the Bill had been referred to the Standing Committee in the Lok Sabha, requested the Chair to ask the panel to give its recommendation prior to the Budget session.

The Bill proposes a government-nominated chairman and members, who will be selected by a committee under the Cabinet Secretary. The medical fraternity is opposing the clause fearing the body would effectively be run by the government.

Earlier in the day, the issue of doctors' strike was raised in both Houses of Parliament during Zero Hour.