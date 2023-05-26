NMC allows provisional registration of MBBS graduates irrespective of recognition status of college

May 26, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

All Indian medical graduates who have cleared their final MBBS examinations till the academic year 2022-2023, shall be granted provisional registration in the State Medical Council concerned, as per the latest order of the National Medical Council (NMC).

They will also undergo internship in their parent colleges immediately irrespective of the recognition status of their medical colleges.

The order comes as a relief to MBBS graduates with reports of several colleges across the country facing the issue of pending recognition and with passouts unable to participate in the postgraduate medical admission process without recognition.

