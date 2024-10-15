NLFT leader declares commitment to refraining from any activities that violate the law

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), which laid down its arms on September 24 after signing a peace agreement in New Delhi, has declared its commitment to refraining from any activities that violate the law. Senior NLFT leader Prasenjit Debbarma has warned against using the organisation’s name for collecting subscriptions or engaging in criminal activities.

“We have signed a peace agreement with both the Central and State governments. We were assured that the conditions outlined in the pact will be fulfilled within the next four years,” Mr. Debbarma stated after a meeting of the group here on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

He stated that the NLFT would not be responsible for activities such as forceful collection of money, and that those found guilty would be dealt with according to the law. He declared that their members will not be involved in any such activity.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Tripura government signed a peace agreement with representatives from the NLFT and the ATTF (All Tripura Tiger Force) in New Delhi on September 4. The pact guarantees returnees access to free ration, a monthly stipend, housing and other welfare facilities.

584 militants surrendered and took an oath of allegiance to the constitution At a programme presided over by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Sarkar in Jampuijala, Sepahijala district on September 24. Some NLFT militants are reportedly still in hiding in Bangladesh, but upon their return they will also be considered for the rehabilitation package, State government officials here said.