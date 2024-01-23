Nitish to share stage with Rahul during Bihar leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

January 23, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

For the first time since the formation of INDIA bloc in June 2023 in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will be seen on stage with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Purnea, when his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches the State.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav might skip the event, since he has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on the same day. The key Left ally in the State, the CPI(ML), will be part of the event, with its general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya attending.

Four days in Bihar

The yatra will enter Bihar on January 29 from Siliguri in West Bengal and will cover 425 km across seven districts over four days in the State before heading to Jharkhand.

If West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not join the yatra while it is in that State, then the Purnea meeting will be first public event with the INDIA allies. For now, her party, the Trinamool Congress, has taken a position that it will not participate in the yatra till a seat-sharing arrangement is fixed between the two.

“Rahul ji and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have garnered a lot of love and affection across the northeast. People of Bihar will also welcome him with open arms. We have invited all INDIA bloc leaders and we hope that everyone will participate,” Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said.

For many within the INDIA bloc, the Purnea rally is being seen as a positive sign. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Bhattacharya, who has been advocating the urgent need for the bloc to reach out to people, said, “Though it is a Congress initiative, it has acquired the shape of an INDIA bloc event, which is a positive development.” He also underlined that even though the seat-sharing arrangements are not in place, there are no public divisions within the bloc. “All the parties more or less have been taking similar positions on all issues, including the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, which shows a cohesion in the bloc,” he said.