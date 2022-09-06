Nitish, Tejashwi to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally; Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav among invited

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala (centre), in Gurugram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and several opposition leaders will attend the Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana, party leader Abhay Chautala said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said INLD supremo O.P. Chautala has invited Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, INLD national general secretary Abhay Chautala told PTI.

He said, "During a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji, Chautala sahab invited him to the September 25 rally in Fatehabad, and he agreed to attend the meeting." When contacted, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will attend the rally along with Tejashwi Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To mark the birthday of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, various opposition leaders will come together on one stage and it would be an appropriate occasion to discuss various issues," Mr. Tyagi told PTI.

O.P. Chautala claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and "an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country".

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," he said.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and has been inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.