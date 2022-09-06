Nitish, Tejashwi to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally; Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav among invited

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," INLD supremo said.

PTI New Delhi
September 06, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala (centre), in Gurugram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and several opposition leaders will attend the Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana, party leader Abhay Chautala said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said INLD supremo O.P. Chautala has invited Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, INLD national general secretary Abhay Chautala told PTI.

He said, "During a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji, Chautala sahab invited him to the September 25 rally in Fatehabad, and he agreed to attend the meeting." When contacted, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will attend the rally along with Tejashwi Yadav.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"To mark the birthday of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, various opposition leaders will come together on one stage and it would be an appropriate occasion to discuss various issues," Mr. Tyagi told PTI.

O.P. Chautala claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and "an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country".

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government," he said.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and has been inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app