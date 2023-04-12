ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish, Tejashwi meet Congress president Kharge in Delhi; Rahul also present

April 12, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Kharge has spoken to several Opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and JD(U) President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on April 12 met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting at Mr. Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kharge has spoken to several Opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

