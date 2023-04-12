Nitish, Tejashwi meet Congress president Kharge in Delhi; Rahul also present

April 12, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on April 12 met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting at Mr. Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kharge has spoken to several Opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.