Nitish Kumar wants Vande Bharat between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi, writes to PM Modi

The Bihar Chief Minister said that with the construction of the Ram-Janaki Marg, devotees will be able to visit Punaura Dham, believed to be the birthplace of Sita, along with Ayodhya.

Published - September 22, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to start a Vande Bharat between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi for the benefit of pilgrims.

Mr. Kumar urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry concerned to complete the Ram-Janaki Marg from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi district soon so that devotees can travel from Ayodhya to Punaura Dham, believed to be the birthplace of Sita. He also requested the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Railways to operate a Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes aerial survey to assess rising water level in Ganga

Mr. Kumar said that with the construction of the highway, devotees will be able to visit Punaura Dham along with Ayodhya.

“Like Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Mother Sita, also has great religious significance,” Mr. Kumar said. “The Bihar government has decided to acquire 50 acres of land and expand and beautify the temple complex of Mother Sita,” he said.

Published - September 22, 2024 10:38 pm IST

Bihar / India

